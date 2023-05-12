Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.04. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $177.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

