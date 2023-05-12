Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TAK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
