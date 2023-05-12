Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

