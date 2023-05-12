Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.28-$3.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.03 billion-$29.03 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,188. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

