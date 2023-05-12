Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TNEYF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

