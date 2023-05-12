Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.18. 135,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 604,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
