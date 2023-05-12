Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.18. 135,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 604,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

