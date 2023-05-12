TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

TASK opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

