TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.
TaskUs Stock Up 1.3 %
TASK opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TaskUs by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
