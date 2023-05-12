Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,547,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 111,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

