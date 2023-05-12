TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,400 ($30.28) and last traded at GBX 2,425 ($30.60). 50,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 65,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($30.66).

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 405.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,300.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,260.06.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

