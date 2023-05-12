TD Securities Cuts Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TBCRF stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

