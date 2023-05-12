TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

