TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
