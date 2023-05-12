TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in April

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TDK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.39. 5,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,677. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. TDK has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.91). TDK had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

