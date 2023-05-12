Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 136,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,121,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $596.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.