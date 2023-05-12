Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:THQ opened at $18.79 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

