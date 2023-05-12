TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,891,542 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,973,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELA Bio Stock Down 3.7 %

TELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TELA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,461. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

