TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,891,542 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,973,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000.
TELA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,461. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
