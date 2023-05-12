Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

