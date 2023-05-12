Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.41. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 42,851 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

