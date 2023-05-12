Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

NYSE TPX opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

