Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TERN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,635,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

