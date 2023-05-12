Terra Classic Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $525.85 million and approximately $63.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,316,687,218 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881,312,432,913 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.