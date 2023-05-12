Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.60 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.07-$5.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.2 %

TTEK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. 123,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,495. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

