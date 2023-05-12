Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.07-$5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $146.30. 302,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,533. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

