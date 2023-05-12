Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.2 days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

