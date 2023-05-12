Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.2 days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
About Thai Oil Public
