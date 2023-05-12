The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.35 ($0.11). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.11), with a volume of 195,037 shares trading hands.

The 600 Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

See Also

