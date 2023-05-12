The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 46.8% in April

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

AES Trading Up 0.2 %

AES Announces Dividend

AESC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87. AES has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.