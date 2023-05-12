The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Lowered to $11.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AREN opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

About The Arena Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 405,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 726.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

