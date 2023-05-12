The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Lowered to $11.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:AREN opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
