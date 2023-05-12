The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BK opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

