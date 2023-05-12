The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 250,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,706. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

