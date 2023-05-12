The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $284.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.17.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $260.00 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.