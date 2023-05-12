The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.71. 213,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,783. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.