The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.22. 2,775,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

