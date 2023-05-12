The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.50 million-$74.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 44,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $500.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.