The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $291.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

