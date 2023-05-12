The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Korea Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

