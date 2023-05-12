The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 181.8% in April

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 11,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The LGL Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

