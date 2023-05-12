The Lion Electric Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $2.16 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

