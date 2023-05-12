The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,799 shares of company stock worth $1,887,311. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

