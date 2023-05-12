The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

