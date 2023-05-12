The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,570. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

