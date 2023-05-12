The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,785.11

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,785.11 ($22.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($22.69). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,777 ($22.42), with a volume of 465,984 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEIR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.61) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,870 ($23.60).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,844.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,785.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Weir Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.83) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($57,066.25). In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.83) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($57,066.25). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.99), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($110,630.46). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

