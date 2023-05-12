Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.