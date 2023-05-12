Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE TRI opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $133.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

