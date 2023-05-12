Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.31 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.