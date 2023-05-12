Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.31 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.