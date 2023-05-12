Threshold (T) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $274.73 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,703,844,325.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02651924 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $53,756,884.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

