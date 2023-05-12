Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $38,650.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,439,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,587,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

TLYS stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

