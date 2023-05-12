Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $474,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 13,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,779. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

