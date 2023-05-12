Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 548.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.80%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

TIVC stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

