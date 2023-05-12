Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 548.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.80%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIVC stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

