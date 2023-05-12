Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOL. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

TOL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $64.21. 955,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,475. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

