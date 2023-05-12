Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,700. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,463,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $18,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.