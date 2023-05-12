TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
