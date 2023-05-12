Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.28

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 950681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 110,279 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 517,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

